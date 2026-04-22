OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 17,439 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,583 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Danaher were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Danaher by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 664,705 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,288 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $100,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

More Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.75.

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Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $180.03 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $197.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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