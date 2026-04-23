OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,090 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody's during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody's during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Moody's during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Moody's during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Moody's

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody's from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody's from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $542.63.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody's Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:MCO opened at $467.80 on Thursday. Moody's Corporation has a 12 month low of $402.28 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. Moody's had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Moody's's payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody's

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.77, for a total transaction of $642,208.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,819.53. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $171,266.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,123,049.89. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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