Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 418,136 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 418,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 797.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 53,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Research raised Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PBR stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

Further Reading

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