Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,981 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 0.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,854,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 190.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 116,312 shares of the company's stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 37.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 220,648 shares of the company's stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 60,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Get Nutrien alerts: Sign Up

Nutrien Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.37 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Nutrien from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutrien, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutrien wasn't on the list.

While Nutrien currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here