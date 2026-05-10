Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $3.15 Million in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:DTE opened at $140.56 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $154.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.75.

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DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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