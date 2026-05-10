Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 146,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,094,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 553,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 371,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Antero Resources's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here