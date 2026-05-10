Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Energy Services Reunited $NESR

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of National Energy Services Reunited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NESR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NESR

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ NESR opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.86%.The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter. National Energy Services Reunited's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp NASDAQ: NESR is a publicly traded oilfield services company formed in 2021 through a business combination that brought together complementary drilling and production service providers. The company's mission is to deliver integrated solutions across the upstream oil and gas value chain, combining regional expertise with global operational standards.

NESR's service portfolio spans drilling, completion and production, offering products and capabilities such as cementing, coiled tubing, hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, pumping services and intervention solutions.

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