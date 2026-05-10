Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $170,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Primerica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 25.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,510 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 256,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $71,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,876 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Primerica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $454,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,384.18. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $641,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Primerica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Primerica this week:

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $274.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $288.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.30.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $855.36 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 22.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica's core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report).

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