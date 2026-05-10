Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 101,983 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
VICI Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its VICI Properties stake by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 101,983 shares and bringing its total to 237,231 shares worth about $6.67 million.
  • VICI Properties reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.82 versus $0.71 expected and revenue of $1.02 billion versus $1.01 billion expected. The company also raised its FY2026 guidance to $2.44-$2.47 EPS.
  • The REIT continues to offer a high dividend yield, paying a quarterly dividend of $0.45 for an annualized yield of 6.2%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with a $33.23 price target.
  • Interested in VICI Properties? Here are five stocks we like better.

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,231 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VICI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in VICI Properties Right Now?

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The cat is out the bag
The cat is out the bag
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines