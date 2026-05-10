Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 101,983 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,231 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VICI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. VICI Properties's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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