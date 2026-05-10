Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 27,793 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,414 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,793 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $8,141,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,582,085.55. This represents a 51.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,651.20. This trade represents a 67.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795. Insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here