Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 119,974 BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,974 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $7,243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus set a $95.00 target price on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Trading Up 2.7%

BHP stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $85.14.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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