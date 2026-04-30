PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,820 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,608 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 364 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $118.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from PACCAR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. PACCAR's payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,195.52. The trade was a 69.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $286,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 903 shares in the company, valued at $117,760.23. This represents a 70.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

PACCAR News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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