Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,614 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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