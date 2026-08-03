Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 56,250 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Airbnb worth $293,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9,331.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock worth $400,681,000 after buying an additional 3,139,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,017,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.52 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued earnings growth, with analysts looking for a potential beat based on improving revenue trends and expectations. The company’s previous quarter delivered revenue above estimates and 17.9% year-over-year growth, although EPS fell short. Airbnb Earnings Expected to Grow

Airbnb’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show continued earnings growth, with analysts looking for a potential beat based on improving revenue trends and expectations. The company’s previous quarter delivered revenue above estimates and 17.9% year-over-year growth, although EPS fell short. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to continued long-term growth potential from Airbnb’s global marketplace, expanded travel offerings and the possibility of another major growth cycle. The stock’s position above key moving averages also indicates sustained momentum. Airbnb Momentum Opens a Bigger Debate

Recent commentary points to continued long-term growth potential from Airbnb’s global marketplace, expanded travel offerings and the possibility of another major growth cycle. The stock’s position above key moving averages also indicates sustained momentum. Neutral Sentiment: UBS raised its price target for ABNB to $163 from $157 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target acknowledges some upside, but the unchanged rating signals that the firm still sees balanced risk and reward at current valuation levels. UBS Raises Airbnb Price Target

UBS raised its price target for to $163 from $157 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The higher target acknowledges some upside, but the unchanged rating signals that the firm still sees balanced risk and reward at current valuation levels. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintained its Sell/Underweight view, raising its price target only modestly to $125 from $120. The target remains well below recent trading levels, highlighting concerns that Airbnb’s premium valuation may not be supported by near-term growth. Morgan Stanley Maintains Sell Rating

Morgan Stanley maintained its Sell/Underweight view, raising its price target only modestly to $125 from $120. The target remains well below recent trading levels, highlighting concerns that Airbnb’s premium valuation may not be supported by near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold approximately 2.1 million shares for about $315.9 million across July 27 and 28, liquidating his indirect Class A holdings. The unusually large sale, following additional recent insider transactions, could weigh on investor sentiment even though it does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. Joseph Gebbia Sells Airbnb Shares

Director Joseph Gebbia sold approximately 2.1 million shares for about $315.9 million across July 27 and 28, liquidating his indirect Class A holdings. The unusually large sale, following additional recent insider transactions, could weigh on investor sentiment even though it does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb trades at a richer valuation than Booking Holdings, while regulatory risks affecting short-term rentals remain an overhang. Investors may therefore demand stronger earnings and guidance to justify the premium multiple. Airbnb Versus Booking

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,448,729 shares of company stock worth $340,387,098. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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