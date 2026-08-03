Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 274,279 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,380 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 274,279 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Adobe worth $344,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $250.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $370.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.33, for a total transaction of $109,961.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,797.92. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $271.30.

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Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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