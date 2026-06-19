Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,956 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,702 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Labcorp worth $78,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Labcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Labcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.00.

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Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,291,053. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,212.57. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $255.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.81 and a 12-month high of $293.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $261.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.56.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

See Also

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