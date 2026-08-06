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Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Helix Energy Solutions Group logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Pacer Advisors Inc. bought 535,710 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter, worth approximately $5.3 million and representing about 0.36% of the company.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of Helix’s outstanding shares, with several firms—including Millennium Management, Invesco and Janus Henderson—recently increasing their positions.
  • Helix shares opened at $9.32, while analysts’ consensus rating remains “Hold” with a $14.00 price target; TD Cowen raised its target to $14 and maintained a Buy rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 893.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,701 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,950 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,916 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,571.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,411 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 992,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

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