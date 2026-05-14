Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,012 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,513,548 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:TSN opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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