Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,252 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,019,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after purchasing an additional 252,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $298.51 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $339.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa bought 610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $325.08 per share, for a total transaction of $198,298.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $365,064.84. This trade represents a 118.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.91 per share, for a total transaction of $495,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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