Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $62.74 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 4,020.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,753 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 680,818 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Zimmer Biomet worth $62,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. United Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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