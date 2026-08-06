Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,170 shares of the company's stock after selling 88,182 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of World Kinect worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in World Kinect by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect during the second quarter worth $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKC. Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised World Kinect from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut World Kinect from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.54. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,451,309.64. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $394,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 976,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,481,894.50. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,445 shares of company stock worth $4,502,640. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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