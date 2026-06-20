Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 214,497 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,761 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 214,497 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $43,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here