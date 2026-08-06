Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 50,009 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,825 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 50,009 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Easterly Government Properties worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE DEA opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.070-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Easterly Government Properties's payout ratio is currently 857.14%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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