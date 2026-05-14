Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $9.43 Million Position in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 402,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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World Kinect Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WKC opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. World Kinect Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. World Kinect's payout ratio is presently -7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,309.64. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $576,727.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,126,124.61. This trade represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,484. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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