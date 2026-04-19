Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,544 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $427.93 and a one year high of $650.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $601.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $610.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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