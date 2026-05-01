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Palacios Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
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Palacios Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.94 and a 52-week high of $429.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day moving average of $349.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broadcom secured a multi‑year AI chip deal with Meta that targets large, multi‑GW deployments — this strengthens AVGO’s high‑margin data‑center revenue visibility and supports recurring, multi‑year demand. Broadcom just reached a 3-year AI chip deal with Meta
  • Positive Sentiment: Market milestone: Broadcom recently crossed a $2 trillion market capitalization, a signal of investor confidence and momentum that can attract more passive flows and headline buying. Broadcom Just Hit $2 Trillion Market Cap. Is AVGO Stock a Buy Now?
  • Positive Sentiment: Product/market expansion: Broadcom unveiled its fourth wave of Wi‑Fi 8 chips and an optimized 10G PON solution to push multi‑gig broadband at scale — a win for service‑provider adoption and long‑term silicon content per subscriber. Broadcom Accelerates Multi-Gig Broadband with Optimized 10G-PON and Wi-Fi 8 Solutions for Mass Market
  • Positive Sentiment: AI capex tailwinds: Multiple reports show Big Tech lifting AI infrastructure spend (hundreds of billions through 2026), underpinning demand for Broadcom’s networking and AI‑inference silicon. Analysts have nudged estimates higher, reinforcing bullish revenue/earnings trajectories. Big Techs Assure Lasting AI Frenzy - Which Stocks Will Gain?
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst support: Alecta boosted its Broadcom stake and some shops have raised FY estimates modestly — signals that professional investors are adding to positions. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Boosts Broadcom Stake
  • Neutral Sentiment: Peer/sector context: Coverage comparing AVGO vs. AMD and NVDA notes Broadcom benefits from diversified networking + AI exposure, but relative performance can swing with Big Tech spending updates. This is background context for investors sizing exposure. Why AMD, AVGO are outperforming Nvidia after Big Tech earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary warns investors may be “pricing in perfection” — Broadcom’s premium valuation raises the risk of pullbacks if growth or margin expectations slip. Broadcom: Investors Are Pricing In Perfection
  • Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility risks: Recent AI/sector headlines (OpenAI caution, Nvidia digesting huge guidance) have shown the group can swing on sentiment, which could produce sharp intraday moves in AVGO. Semiconductor Stocks Tumble on OpenAI Warning

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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