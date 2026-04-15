Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR is McGuire Investment Group LLC's 6th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 3.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional & high-profile buying: ARK Invest/Cathie Wood purchased roughly $11M of PLTR, providing tangible demand and a vote of confidence that helped lift sentiment. Cathie Wood Loads Up

Large institutional & high-profile buying: ARK Invest/Cathie Wood purchased roughly $11M of PLTR, providing tangible demand and a vote of confidence that helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Political and defense tailwinds: public praise from former President Trump and renewed investor focus on Palantir’s embedded role in military AI and defense contracts are being cited as catalysts for short-term buying interest. Trump Support Boost

Political and defense tailwinds: public praise from former President Trump and renewed investor focus on Palantir’s embedded role in military AI and defense contracts are being cited as catalysts for short-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and broker support amid volatility: some firms (e.g., Wedbush) are urging investors to ignore short-term Anthropic noise and emphasize Palantir’s fundamentals and defense/sovereign-infrastructure moat. That support is propping up the rally. Wedbush Bullish

Analyst and broker support amid volatility: some firms (e.g., Wedbush) are urging investors to ignore short-term Anthropic noise and emphasize Palantir’s fundamentals and defense/sovereign-infrastructure moat. That support is propping up the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar focus: Palantir set its Q1 2026 earnings release and webcast for May 4 — a key event that will likely drive near-term volatility as investors reassess growth/valuation. Earnings Date

Earnings calendar focus: Palantir set its Q1 2026 earnings release and webcast for May 4 — a key event that will likely drive near-term volatility as investors reassess growth/valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/sector context: commentators are re-evaluating AI/defense winners and losers this earnings season; broader sector flows and defense budget conversations are influencing PLTR trading but aren’t direct company-specific news. Earnings Season Context

Macro/sector context: commentators are re-evaluating AI/defense winners and losers this earnings season; broader sector flows and defense budget conversations are influencing PLTR trading but aren’t direct company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Competition risk from Anthropic: high-profile investors (Michael Burry) and several articles warn that Anthropic’s rapid ARR growth (~$30B run-rate cited) could erode Palantir’s middleware moat — a headline risk that has pressured the stock. Burry on Anthropic

Competition risk from Anthropic: high-profile investors (Michael Burry) and several articles warn that Anthropic’s rapid ARR growth (~$30B run-rate cited) could erode Palantir’s middleware moat — a headline risk that has pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analysis claiming Anthropic/AI is eating middleware moat and other noteable critiques are amplifying downside risk to growth expectations and margins. These narratives raise uncertainty ahead of earnings. Seeking Alpha Moat Critique

Analysis claiming Anthropic/AI is eating middleware moat and other noteable critiques are amplifying downside risk to growth expectations and margins. These narratives raise uncertainty ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/target recalibration: Mizuho trimmed its price target to $185 (while remaining Outperform), and several analysts/commentaries stress PLTR’s stretched valuation and large drawdown from its highs — ongoing headwinds for buyers sensitive to P/E and momentum. Mizuho Target Cut

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here