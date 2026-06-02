Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas' holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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