Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.2% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after acquiring an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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