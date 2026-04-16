Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,493 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 71,312 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $126,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel disclosed a roughly 4% stake in Palantir, a high‑profile endorsement that signals conviction from a well‑known tech investor and can attract other institutional buyers. Read More.

Peter Thiel disclosed a roughly 4% stake in Palantir, a high‑profile endorsement that signals conviction from a well‑known tech investor and can attract other institutional buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood’s ARK increased its Palantir holdings (~$11M reported), reinforcing a growth‑focused investor base and adding buying pressure. Read More.

Cathie Wood’s ARK increased its Palantir holdings (~$11M reported), reinforcing a growth‑focused investor base and adding buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Political visibility (a presidential mention in recent social posts) and supportive media commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) have amplified confidence that Palantir remains central to government analytics and defense-related AI work. This raising of profile tends to boost sentiment for defense/government revenue continuity. Read More.

Political visibility (a presidential mention in recent social posts) and supportive media commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) have amplified confidence that Palantir remains central to government analytics and defense-related AI work. This raising of profile tends to boost sentiment for defense/government revenue continuity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company product momentum: coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP as a real growth engine—enterprise adoption and pilot‑to‑deal conversion are cited as drivers of revenue and margin expansion, supporting bullish near‑term fundamentals (and referencing Palantir’s recent upside in revenues/earnings). Read More.

Company product momentum: coverage highlights Palantir’s AIP as a real growth engine—enterprise adoption and pilot‑to‑deal conversion are cited as drivers of revenue and margin expansion, supporting bullish near‑term fundamentals (and referencing Palantir’s recent upside in revenues/earnings). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts/upgrades argue Anthropic’s threat is overstated and that Palantir’s sovereign/government moat and real‑world deployments blunt purely LLM‑based competition — this supports sentiment but is debateable. Read More.

Some analysts/upgrades argue Anthropic’s threat is overstated and that Palantir’s sovereign/government moat and real‑world deployments blunt purely LLM‑based competition — this supports sentiment but is debateable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and “buy the dip” pieces are mixed — some see the pullback as opportunity, others caution patience; that contributes to volatile trading rather than a clear directional signal. Read More.

Market commentary and “buy the dip” pieces are mixed — some see the pullback as opportunity, others caution patience; that contributes to volatile trading rather than a clear directional signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly disclosed bearish positions and argued Palantir’s fair value could be far lower (<$50), fueling short‑selling headlines and hedged bets that amplify downside risk for a richly valued stock. Read More.

Michael Burry publicly disclosed bearish positions and argued Palantir’s fair value could be far lower (<$50), fueling short‑selling headlines and hedged bets that amplify downside risk for a richly valued stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition worries: reporting on Anthropic’s rapid revenue ramp and arguments that it could erode Palantir’s middleware/AI positioning have raised existential competition concerns among investors. Read More.

Competition worries: reporting on Anthropic’s rapid revenue ramp and arguments that it could erode Palantir’s middleware/AI positioning have raised existential competition concerns among investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure: some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Mizuho) and multiple pieces warn PLTR trades at a premium, meaning the stock is vulnerable to any growth/margin miss. Those valuation stories increase volatility and selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/valuation pressure: some firms trimmed targets (e.g., Mizuho) and multiple pieces warn PLTR trades at a premium, meaning the stock is vulnerable to any growth/margin miss. Those valuation stories increase volatility and selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets warn a sizable corrective drawdown (30–35%) is possible if expectations slip—this keeps some investors on the sidelines despite positive operational headlines. Read More.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here