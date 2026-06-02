Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 553.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,479,158.87. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 922,524 shares of company stock worth $125,501,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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