Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,489 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $63,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $196.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $143.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $163.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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