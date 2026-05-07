Palmer Knight Co Purchases Shares of 54,009 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,009 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $6,499,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 3.4% of Palmer Knight Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 968.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $148.77 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $616.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $989,104 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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