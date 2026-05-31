Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW is Bearing Point Capital LLC's 9th Largest Position

Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,623 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.1% of Bearing Point Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. ARR growth article

Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. AI security narrative article

Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. Negative Sentiment: EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Insider sale article

EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on near-term fundamentals, pointing to rising acquisition costs, share dilution, and a mixed outlook heading into Q3 earnings. Q3 earnings outlook article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $235.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $281.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $283.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average of $183.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 93,660 shares of company stock valued at $21,346,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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