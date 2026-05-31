Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,756 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 124,250 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $192,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 28,040 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 73,623 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 234,423 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $43,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of PANW opened at $281.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $283.71. The company has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 68,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,660 shares of company stock worth $21,346,475. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Several Wall Street firms lifted their price targets on Palo Alto Networks, including Morgan Stanley, Evercore, Wedbush, Benchmark, Wells Fargo, BTIG, and Mizuho, reinforcing expectations for continued growth and keeping sentiment constructive. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. ARR growth article

Recent coverage continues to highlight Palo Alto Networks’ strong platform momentum and growing ARR, suggesting investors see room for further upside if upcoming earnings confirm the trend. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. AI security narrative article

Analysts and media are also debating whether the company’s AI security leadership is a durable competitive advantage or mostly a narrative, which adds uncertainty but does not appear to be the main driver today. Negative Sentiment: EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Insider sale article

EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares, a move some investors may interpret cautiously, although he still retains a meaningful stake in the company. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious on near-term fundamentals, pointing to rising acquisition costs, share dilution, and a mixed outlook heading into Q3 earnings. Q3 earnings outlook article

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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