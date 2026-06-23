Paragon Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,739 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Dolby Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,772 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 81.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,028 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.2% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,311 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,023,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,756,924 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $561,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,966,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 41,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,262,734. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,653. 37.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE DLB opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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