Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,073 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.79.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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