Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,516 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an Overweight rating and a $725 price target , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. AMD analyst and earnings estimates

Wall Street remains constructive on AMD, with KeyCorp reiterating an rating and a , while other firms like Erste Group also raised forward earnings estimates. This supports the view that AMD’s longer-term AI and data-center growth story remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 event next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. AMD Advancing AI event article

Investors are looking ahead to AMD’s next week, where analysts expect new AI products, customer wins, and potentially major partnership news. Some reports say the event could include updates that improve sentiment around AMD’s AI opportunity and competitive position versus Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up 37.8% year over year to about $10.3 billion . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. AMD quarterly revenue background

AMD’s recent quarter showed strong fundamentals, with revenue up year over year to about . That provides a supportive backdrop, but it has not been enough to offset the market’s current risk-off mood toward chip stocks. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was also hurt by a report that Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster sold 6,000 shares , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made 100 open-market sales and no purchases , which can make some investors cautious. AMD insider sale article

Sentiment was also hurt by a report that , adding to an already heavy pattern of insider selling. Over the past six months, AMD insiders have made , which can make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage described AMD as part of a semiconductor rout, with traders taking profits after a strong run in AI stocks. That rotation is the main reason AMD shares are weaker today, even though the company’s long-term AI narrative remains intact. Chipmaker rout article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $495.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $808.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.89 and a 200-day moving average of $330.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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