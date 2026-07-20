Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,741 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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