Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,892 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,181,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $12,189,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $831,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on Q shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Q stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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