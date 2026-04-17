Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,784 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,125 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.4% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after buying an additional 283,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% in the 4th quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $135,125,000 after acquiring an additional 208,039 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $640.47 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $600.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.32. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $427.93 and a 52 week high of $642.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here