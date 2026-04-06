Park Capital Management LLC WI Has $7.47 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.3% of Park Capital Management LLC WI's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $584.98 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $602.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.43. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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