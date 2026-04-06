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Park Capital Management LLC WI Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
General Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Park Capital Management LLC WI opened a new position in General Motors, buying 17,841 shares worth about $1.45 million, which represents roughly 1.0% of the firm's holdings and is its 15th-largest position.
  • GM beat Q results on EPS ($2.51 vs. $2.26 expected) but missed revenue expectations ($45.29B vs. $45.81B), reported a 5.1% year-over-year revenue decline and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 9.75–10.50 (analysts forecast ~11.44).
  • The board approved a $6.0 billion share buyback (up to ~8.1% of shares) and raised the quarterly dividend to $0.18 ($0.72 annualized, ~1.0% yield), signaling capital returns to shareholders.
  • Interested in General Motors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,841 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. General Motors makes up 1.0% of Park Capital Management LLC WI's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,258 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GM opened at $72.58 on Monday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Trending Headlines about General Motors

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About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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