Park Capital Management LLC WI Purchases Shares of 45,824 Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,824 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Invesco accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park Capital Management LLC WI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 4,802.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $31.00 target price on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen set a $34.50 price target on Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The company's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Invesco's dividend payout ratio is presently -52.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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