Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,112 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in Intel were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $133.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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