Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,294 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $49,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,398,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,294,000 after buying an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 140.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE PH opened at $902.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $616.56 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $943.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $905.37. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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