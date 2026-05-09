Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $26,398,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $878.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $940.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $906.44. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $637.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,106,880. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,137.00 to $1,141.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,010.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here