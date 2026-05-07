Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,904,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,960,266,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,959,166,000 after buying an additional 169,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,207,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,674,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total transaction of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,880. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $902.28 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $616.56 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.01 and a 200-day moving average of $905.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Parker-Hannifin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Parker-Hannifin wasn't on the list.

While Parker-Hannifin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here