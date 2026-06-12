Parnassus Investments LLC Has $46.20 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,981 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 393,142 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $46,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Intel by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 881,085 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,230,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

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Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Intel rallies as BofA double-upgrades stock on increased CPU, foundry visibility

Bank of America’s double upgrade and higher target are the main catalyst, reinforcing the view that Intel’s CPU and foundry businesses could drive meaningful longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years.

Analysts also lifted earnings estimates, suggesting the market is becoming more optimistic about Intel’s profitability outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance.

Broader semiconductor stocks are rebounding as investors return to beaten-down AI and chip names, adding support to Intel’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals.

Intel’s recent rally has been amplified by growing enthusiasm around its foundry turnaround and possible AI-related opportunities, but these remain longer-term execution stories rather than near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One item investors may watch closely is an insider sale reported today, which can sometimes temper sentiment even when the stock is rallying.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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