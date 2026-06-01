Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,422 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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